HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) Short Interest Update

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 98,900 shares, a decline of 8.5% from the July 15th total of 108,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

HomeTrust Bancshares Stock Up 1.2 %

HTBI traded up $0.41 on Monday, reaching $34.05. 28,157 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,798. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.08. HomeTrust Bancshares has a 52-week low of $19.37 and a 52-week high of $36.39. The company has a market cap of $594.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Get HomeTrust Bancshares alerts:

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $73.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.06 million.

HomeTrust Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. HomeTrust Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 12.75%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTBI. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in HomeTrust Bancshares in the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in HomeTrust Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $323,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares in the last quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC grew its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 9.1% in the second quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 17,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 2.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. 60.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on HTBI shares. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.50.

Get Our Latest Report on HomeTrust Bancshares

About HomeTrust Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, noninterest-bearing, and interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, business, and nonprofit organizations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.