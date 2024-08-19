Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 713,000 shares, an increase of 8.4% from the July 15th total of 657,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.9 days. Approximately 7.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
HY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Northland Capmk cut Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Northland Securities upgraded Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective (down from $87.00) on shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Hyster-Yale Materials Handling
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hyster-Yale Materials Handling
Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Price Performance
Hyster-Yale Materials Handling stock traded down $0.15 on Monday, reaching $59.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,002. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.21. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a twelve month low of $38.50 and a twelve month high of $84.44.
Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $1.30. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a return on equity of 42.94% and a net margin of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Hyster-Yale Materials Handling will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.22%.
Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Company Profile
Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Hyster-Yale Materials Handling
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Moderna Dips on Q2 Earnings But Can It Rip on a Short Squeeze?
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- 2 Option Strategies to Maximize Profits in a Bear Market
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Lululemon Stock Gears Up for a Massive Comeback Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.