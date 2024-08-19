Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 713,000 shares, an increase of 8.4% from the July 15th total of 657,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.9 days. Approximately 7.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Northland Capmk cut Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Northland Securities upgraded Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective (down from $87.00) on shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Get Hyster-Yale Materials Handling alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 29.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 287,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,462,000 after acquiring an additional 65,708 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 63.7% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 220,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,390,000 after acquiring an additional 85,906 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 149.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 151,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,546,000 after acquiring an additional 90,696 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 298.7% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 132,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,479,000 after acquiring an additional 98,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 131,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,180,000 after acquiring an additional 36,758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.47% of the company’s stock.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling stock traded down $0.15 on Monday, reaching $59.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,002. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.21. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a twelve month low of $38.50 and a twelve month high of $84.44.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $1.30. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a return on equity of 42.94% and a net margin of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Hyster-Yale Materials Handling will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.22%.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.