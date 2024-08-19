IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from $4.75 to $5.50. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. IAMGOLD traded as high as $5.15 and last traded at $5.13, with a volume of 2116551 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.08.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on IAG. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of IAMGOLD in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from $4.90 to $5.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IAMGOLD presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.33.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 3.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 306,980 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 8,972 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 92.9% during the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 20,450 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 9,850 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of IAMGOLD during the second quarter worth $38,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IAMGOLD during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of IAMGOLD during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 47.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.58.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The mining company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. IAMGOLD had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $385.30 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IAMGOLD Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

