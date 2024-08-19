IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from $4.75 to $5.50. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. IAMGOLD traded as high as $5.15 and last traded at $5.13, with a volume of 2116551 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.08.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on IAG. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of IAMGOLD in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from $4.90 to $5.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IAMGOLD presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.33.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on IAG
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
IAMGOLD Trading Up 1.6 %
The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.58.
IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The mining company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. IAMGOLD had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $385.30 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IAMGOLD Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.
IAMGOLD Company Profile
IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than IAMGOLD
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Moderna Dips on Q2 Earnings But Can It Rip on a Short Squeeze?
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- 2 Option Strategies to Maximize Profits in a Bear Market
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Lululemon Stock Gears Up for a Massive Comeback Rally
Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.