Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,360,000 shares, an increase of 6.4% from the July 15th total of 6,920,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 709,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Icahn Enterprises

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IEP. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 621.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 270,995 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,610,000 after purchasing an additional 233,410 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 4,461,650.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 178,470 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after buying an additional 178,466 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $2,675,000. Crew Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Icahn Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth about $628,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 103,448 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 34,003 shares during the period. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Icahn Enterprises alerts:

Icahn Enterprises Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of Icahn Enterprises stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,742,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,164. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.47. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.70 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Icahn Enterprises has a 12-month low of $14.69 and a 12-month high of $22.59.

Icahn Enterprises Announces Dividend

Icahn Enterprises ( NASDAQ:IEP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The conglomerate reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.91). The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Icahn Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 7.04% and a negative net margin of 4.30%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.72) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Icahn Enterprises will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 24.72%. Icahn Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently -347.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on IEP

About Icahn Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. The Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. This segment provides investment advisory and other related services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Icahn Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icahn Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.