ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Short Interest Update

ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,650,000 shares, a growth of 12.2% from the July 15th total of 1,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 594,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

ICON Public stock opened at $322.49 on Monday. ICON Public has a 52 week low of $221.20 and a 52 week high of $347.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $321.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $315.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.60 billion, a PE ratio of 39.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.22.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.07. ICON Public had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that ICON Public will post 14.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of ICON Public from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of ICON Public from $367.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of ICON Public from $355.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of ICON Public from $349.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ICON Public in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $352.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in ICON Public by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 695,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $196,998,000 after purchasing an additional 6,331 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in ICON Public by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 155,797 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,101,000 after purchasing an additional 7,270 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lifted its holdings in ICON Public by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 119,728 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,531,000 after purchasing an additional 19,546 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in ICON Public by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 95,753 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,016,000 after purchasing an additional 13,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,964 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,085,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

