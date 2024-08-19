Ignition (FBTC) One Day Trading Volume Hits $277,504.47

Ignition (FBTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. During the last week, Ignition has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar. One Ignition token can now be bought for approximately $58,686.75 or 0.99574916 BTC on exchanges. Ignition has a market cap of $23.42 million and $277,504.47 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000024 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Ignition Token Profile

Ignition’s launch date was July 11th, 2024. Ignition’s total supply is 1,619 tokens and its circulating supply is 399 tokens. Ignition’s official Twitter account is @fbtc_official. The official website for Ignition is fbtc.com.

Ignition Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignition (FBTC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ignition has a current supply of 1,733.54024747. The last known price of Ignition is 58,777.86098945 USD and is down -1.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $422,823.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fbtc.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignition should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ignition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

