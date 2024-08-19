Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) Short Interest Update

Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,690,000 shares, a decline of 8.8% from the July 15th total of 2,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 287,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IMUX shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Immunic in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Immunic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

Get Immunic alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on IMUX

Immunic Stock Performance

Shares of IMUX traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.49. 283,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 557,493. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.28. Immunic has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $1.92. The company has a market cap of $134.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.76.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.54) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Immunic will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Immunic

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMUX. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new position in Immunic during the first quarter worth about $11,752,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immunic during the first quarter valued at about $9,266,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Immunic by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,394,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703,047 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Immunic by 258.3% in the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 1,612,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immunic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $487,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.82% of the company’s stock.

About Immunic

(Get Free Report)

Immunic, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases in the United States and Germany. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial, for treatment of multiple sclerosis, including relapsing and progressive multiple sclerosis; and moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Immunic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.