ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (NASDAQ:IPA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (NASDAQ:IPA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100,700 shares, a decrease of 14.4% from the July 15th total of 117,700 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.
ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Stock Down 2.0 %
ImmunoPrecise Antibodies stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.00. The stock had a trading volume of 166,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,026. The company has a market capitalization of $26.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.29. ImmunoPrecise Antibodies has a one year low of $0.58 and a one year high of $2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.38.
ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $4.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 million. ImmunoPrecise Antibodies had a negative net margin of 110.66% and a negative return on equity of 57.05%. On average, analysts expect that ImmunoPrecise Antibodies will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ImmunoPrecise Antibodies
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
IPA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ImmunoPrecise Antibodies
About ImmunoPrecise Antibodies
ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biotherapeutic research and technology company in Canada and internationally. It provides NonaVac DNA for complex protein classes, including GPCRs and ion channels; and Rapid Prime, a positive monoclonal antibodies for generating anti-idiotypic antibodies, and producing monoclonal antibodies against conformational epitopes.
