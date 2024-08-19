ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (NASDAQ:IPA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (NASDAQ:IPA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100,700 shares, a decrease of 14.4% from the July 15th total of 117,700 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Stock Down 2.0 %

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.00. The stock had a trading volume of 166,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,026. The company has a market capitalization of $26.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.29. ImmunoPrecise Antibodies has a one year low of $0.58 and a one year high of $2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $4.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 million. ImmunoPrecise Antibodies had a negative net margin of 110.66% and a negative return on equity of 57.05%. On average, analysts expect that ImmunoPrecise Antibodies will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ImmunoPrecise Antibodies

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. ( NASDAQ:IPA Free Report ) by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,310 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.24% of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

IPA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

About ImmunoPrecise Antibodies

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biotherapeutic research and technology company in Canada and internationally. It provides NonaVac DNA for complex protein classes, including GPCRs and ion channels; and Rapid Prime, a positive monoclonal antibodies for generating anti-idiotypic antibodies, and producing monoclonal antibodies against conformational epitopes.

