Imunon (NASDAQ:IMNN) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Imunon (NASDAQ:IMNN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $14.00 price objective on the stock.
Imunon Stock Up 14.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ IMNN opened at $1.14 on Thursday. Imunon has a 12 month low of $0.48 and a 12 month high of $3.65. The company has a market cap of $10.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.17.
Imunon Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Imunon
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- This Small Cap Wealth Management Stock Could Provide Big Returns
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
Receive News & Ratings for Imunon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imunon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.