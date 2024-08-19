Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Price Target Increased to $148.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) had its price objective raised by UBS Group from $141.00 to $148.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Ingredion from $126.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ingredion from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Ingredion from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Ingredion from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $137.33.

Get Ingredion alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ingredion

Ingredion Price Performance

Shares of Ingredion stock opened at $130.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. Ingredion has a 12-month low of $89.54 and a 12-month high of $131.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.52.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ingredion will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.36, for a total transaction of $3,199,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,073,642.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ingredion news, SVP Robert A. Ritchie sold 1,195 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $149,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,988,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James P. Zallie sold 27,500 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.36, for a total transaction of $3,199,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,073,642.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,695 shares of company stock valued at $3,349,275 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Ingredion in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Ingredion in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ingredion by 102.6% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Ingredion in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 85.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ingredion

(Get Free Report)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.