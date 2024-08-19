Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT) Shares Sold by Milestone Asset Management LLC

Milestone Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT – Free Report) by 79.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339,455 shares during the quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC owned about 0.40% of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF worth $2,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,768,000. Wealthquest Corp boosted its position in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 345.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 1,405,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,404 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,302,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,213,000 after purchasing an additional 393,180 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 140.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 666,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,515,000 after purchasing an additional 389,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 551.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 388,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,094,000 after purchasing an additional 328,718 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Stock Performance

BALT stock traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $30.40. 89,251 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $661.20 million, a PE ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.50.

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Company Profile

The Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BALT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a three-month outcome period. The actively managed fund holds flex options. BALT was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

