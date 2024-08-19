Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (BATS:UAUG) Shares Sold by Milestone Asset Management LLC

Milestone Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (BATS:UAUG – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,651 shares during the quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC owned about 0.52% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 4,780.7% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,836,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799,183 shares during the period. KFG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 502.0% during the fourth quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 708,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,793,000 after purchasing an additional 591,184 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 4,435.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 359,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,741,000 after purchasing an additional 351,687 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 740,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,773,000 after purchasing an additional 306,799 shares during the period. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August during the first quarter worth about $6,235,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - August alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August Stock Up 0.5 %

UAUG stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.35. 493,837 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.84. The stock has a market cap of $212.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 0.62.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (UAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - August Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - August and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.