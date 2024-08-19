Insider Buying: Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) Insider Acquires 1,300 Shares of Stock

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP – Get Free Report) insider Global Gp Llc purchased 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.49 per share, with a total value of $52,637.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 194,281 shares in the company, valued at $7,866,437.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Global Gp Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 19th, Global Gp Llc purchased 2,400 shares of Global Partners stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.88 per share, with a total value of $100,512.00.

On Thursday, June 20th, Global Gp Llc bought 10,000 shares of Global Partners stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.68 per share, with a total value of $456,800.00.

On Monday, June 17th, Global Gp Llc bought 10,000 shares of Global Partners stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.37 per share, with a total value of $473,700.00.

On Monday, June 10th, Global Gp Llc bought 10,000 shares of Global Partners stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.23 per share, with a total value of $502,300.00.

On Thursday, May 30th, Global Gp Llc purchased 10,000 shares of Global Partners stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.69 per share, with a total value of $466,900.00.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Global Gp Llc purchased 10,000 shares of Global Partners stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.63 per share, with a total value of $446,300.00.

On Friday, May 24th, Global Gp Llc bought 10,000 shares of Global Partners stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.92 per share, with a total value of $449,200.00.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Global Gp Llc bought 10,000 shares of Global Partners stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.49 per share, with a total value of $434,900.00.

NYSE:GLP traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $41.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,966. Global Partners LP has a 12-month low of $27.07 and a 12-month high of $50.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.89%. This is an increase from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Global Partners’s payout ratio is currently 107.06%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Global Partners by 6,200.0% in the second quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 315,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,541,000 after purchasing an additional 310,000 shares during the period. Fractal Investments LLC lifted its stake in Global Partners by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Fractal Investments LLC now owns 195,234 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,260,000 after acquiring an additional 62,000 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. lifted its stake in Global Partners by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 137,175 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,804,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Global Partners by 0.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 113,527 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,038,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Global Partners by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,216 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Global Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations, and Commercial.

