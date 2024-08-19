Insider Selling: CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) COO Sells 25,168 Shares of Stock

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) COO Samuel Zales sold 25,168 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total transaction of $713,261.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 480,583 shares in the company, valued at $13,619,722.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Samuel Zales also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, July 16th, Samuel Zales sold 25,168 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total value of $666,700.32.
- On Thursday, June 6th, Samuel Zales sold 30,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $750,000.00.
CarGurus Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CARG traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.21. 537,290 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 907,336. CarGurus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.70 and a twelve month high of $28.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.99.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have recently issued reports on CARG. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $22.00 to $25.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on CarGurus from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. JMP Securities upped their price objective on CarGurus from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. B. Riley raised their target price on CarGurus from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of CarGurus from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CarGurus presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.25.
About CarGurus
CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.
