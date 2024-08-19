Insider Selling: Energy Services of America Co. (NASDAQ:ESOA) Director Sells $284,670.00 in Stock

Energy Services of America Co. (NASDAQ:ESOA – Get Free Report) Director Marshall T. Reynolds sold 31,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $284,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,697,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,279,057. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Energy Services of America Stock Performance

Energy Services of America stock opened at $9.18 on Monday. Energy Services of America Co. has a one year low of $3.46 and a one year high of $9.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.47.

Get Energy Services of America alerts:

Energy Services of America (NASDAQ:ESOA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $85.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.23 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energy Services of America

About Energy Services of America

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. boosted its position in Energy Services of America by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 1,326,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,931,000 after acquiring an additional 310,924 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Energy Services of America by 32.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 424,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,505,000 after purchasing an additional 104,299 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Energy Services of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $826,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Energy Services of America by 257.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 117,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 84,362 shares during the period. Finally, Raffles Associates LP raised its position in shares of Energy Services of America by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 217,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 40,142 shares in the last quarter. 2.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Energy Services of America Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides contracting services for utilities and energy related companies in the United States. The company constructs, replaces, and repairs interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage facilities for utility companies and private natural gas companies; and provides services relating to pipeline, storage facilities, and plant works.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Services of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Services of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.