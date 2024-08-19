Insider Selling: Energy Services of America Co. (NASDAQ:ESOA) Director Sells $284,670.00 in Stock

Energy Services of America Co. (NASDAQ:ESOA – Get Free Report) Director Marshall T. Reynolds sold 31,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $284,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,697,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,279,057. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Energy Services of America Stock Performance
Energy Services of America stock opened at $9.18 on Monday. Energy Services of America Co. has a one year low of $3.46 and a one year high of $9.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.47.
Energy Services of America (NASDAQ:ESOA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $85.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.23 million.
About Energy Services of America
Energy Services of America Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides contracting services for utilities and energy related companies in the United States. The company constructs, replaces, and repairs interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage facilities for utility companies and private natural gas companies; and provides services relating to pipeline, storage facilities, and plant works.
