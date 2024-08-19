Insider Selling: EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) CTO Sells 661 Shares of Stock

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) CTO David Brainard sold 661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total value of $14,535.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 168,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,702,698.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
David Brainard also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, August 16th, David Brainard sold 914 shares of EverQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $20,674.68.
- On Tuesday, July 2nd, David Brainard sold 2,043 shares of EverQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total value of $42,821.28.
- On Tuesday, May 21st, David Brainard sold 4,327 shares of EverQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total value of $107,958.65.
EverQuote Stock Performance
Shares of EVER traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.40. The stock had a trading volume of 660,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,348. EverQuote, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.52 and a 12 month high of $28.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $777.84 million, a PE ratio of -15.89 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.30.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
EVER has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their target price on EverQuote from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on EverQuote from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. B. Riley upped their target price on EverQuote from $24.00 to $29.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on EverQuote from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on EverQuote from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.58.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP increased its holdings in EverQuote by 215.5% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in EverQuote in the second quarter valued at $35,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in EverQuote by 133.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in EverQuote in the second quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in EverQuote in the second quarter valued at $147,000. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About EverQuote
EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.
