Insider Selling: Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Major Shareholder Sells 119,000 Shares of Stock

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 119,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.46, for a total value of $55,746,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,033,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,113,923,465.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Foundation Mastercard also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mastercard alerts:

On Wednesday, June 26th, Foundation Mastercard sold 138,000 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.19, for a total value of $62,540,220.00.

On Monday, June 24th, Foundation Mastercard sold 131,000 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.46, for a total value of $60,189,260.00.

On Thursday, June 20th, Foundation Mastercard sold 111,000 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.07, for a total value of $50,068,770.00.

On Monday, June 17th, Foundation Mastercard sold 107,000 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.98, for a total value of $47,719,860.00.

On Friday, June 14th, Foundation Mastercard sold 116,000 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.63, for a total value of $51,461,080.00.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Foundation Mastercard sold 108,000 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.09, for a total value of $48,069,720.00.

On Monday, June 10th, Foundation Mastercard sold 113,000 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.85, for a total value of $50,607,050.00.

On Friday, June 7th, Foundation Mastercard sold 115,000 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.63, for a total value of $51,822,450.00.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Foundation Mastercard sold 115,000 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.11, for a total value of $51,187,650.00.

On Monday, June 3rd, Foundation Mastercard sold 110,000 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.43, for a total value of $48,557,300.00.

Mastercard Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of MA traded down $2.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $466.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 924,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,479,955. The business has a fifty day moving average of $448.57 and a 200 day moving average of $458.23. The company has a market cap of $433.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $359.77 and a 1 year high of $490.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $536.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Mastercard from $531.00 to $536.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Mastercard from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Argus raised Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $505.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $508.91.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MA

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mastercard

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,885 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,937,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $451,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,276 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 37,544 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,013,000 after buying an additional 7,313 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mastercard

(Get Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.