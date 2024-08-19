Insider Selling: MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) CEO Sells 48,838 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Aug 19th, 2024

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) CEO Phong Le sold 48,838 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.40, for a total transaction of $6,612,665.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,670 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,715,518. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

MicroStrategy Price Performance

NASDAQ MSTR traded up $2.31 on Monday, hitting $135.35. 6,561,874 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,198,969. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $146.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.13. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.86 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 1-year low of $30.71 and a 1-year high of $200.00.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.48). MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 43.69% and a negative return on equity of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $111.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in MicroStrategy by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 30 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 233.3% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $187.50 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of MicroStrategy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $145.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $204.70 to $182.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $183.50 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.93.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR)

