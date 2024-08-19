Insider Selling: MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) CEO Sells 48,838 Shares of Stock

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) CEO Phong Le sold 48,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.40, for a total transaction of $6,612,665.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,518. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ MSTR traded up $2.31 on Monday, hitting $135.35. 6,561,874 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,198,969. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $146.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.13. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.86 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 1-year low of $30.71 and a 1-year high of $200.00.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.48). MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 43.69% and a negative return on equity of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $111.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in MicroStrategy by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 30 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 233.3% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $187.50 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of MicroStrategy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $145.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $204.70 to $182.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $183.50 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.93.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

