Insider Selling: Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY) CFO Sells 50,903 Shares of Stock

Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) CFO Jason H. Pello sold 50,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.85, for a total transaction of $43,267.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,356,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,002,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Nerdy Stock Up 13.1 %

NRDY stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.08. 5,777,964 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,550,305. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.73. Nerdy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.73 and a 52 week high of $5.13.

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $50.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.14 million. Nerdy had a negative net margin of 17.23% and a negative return on equity of 41.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nerdy, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NRDY shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Nerdy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Nerdy from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Nerdy from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Nerdy from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Nerdy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nerdy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nerdy

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Algert Global LLC grew its position in shares of Nerdy by 171.6% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 111,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 70,140 shares during the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP lifted its holdings in Nerdy by 34.3% in the second quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 1,846,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 471,603 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nerdy by 382.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,876,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,910 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Nerdy by 286.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 259,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 192,635 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Nerdy by 12.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,960,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 224,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Nerdy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including artificial intelligence to connect students, users, parents, guardians, and purchasers of various ages to tutors, instructors, subject matter experts, educators, and other professionals, delivering value on both sides of the network.

See Also

