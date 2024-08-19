Insider Selling: OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Major Shareholder Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Opko Health, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $1,724,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,646,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,294,064.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Opko Health, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 15th, Opko Health, Inc. sold 39,824 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.08, for a total transaction of $1,317,377.92.

On Monday, August 12th, Opko Health, Inc. sold 59,787 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $2,029,768.65.

On Thursday, August 8th, Opko Health, Inc. sold 100,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $3,182,000.00.

On Tuesday, August 6th, Opko Health, Inc. sold 12,994 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.35, for a total value of $381,373.90.

On Wednesday, July 31st, Opko Health, Inc. sold 88,839 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $2,976,106.50.

On Monday, July 29th, Opko Health, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $1,693,000.00.

On Friday, July 26th, Opko Health, Inc. sold 60,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total transaction of $2,031,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 24th, Opko Health, Inc. sold 75,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.72, for a total value of $2,529,000.00.

On Monday, July 22nd, Opko Health, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.61, for a total value of $1,630,500.00.

On Friday, July 19th, Opko Health, Inc. sold 25,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total value of $807,250.00.

OPKO Health Stock Performance

OPK stock remained flat at $1.55 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,031,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,357,344. OPKO Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $1.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $182.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.70 million. OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 31.44% and a negative return on equity of 17.89%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OPK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of OPKO Health from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of OPKO Health to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on OPKO Health from $1.50 to $2.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPK. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 8,978 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new stake in OPKO Health during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in OPKO Health in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 64.63% of the company’s stock.

About OPKO Health

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

Featured Stories

