Insider Selling: Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) CEO Sells 3,250 Shares of Stock

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,057,327.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Michael Aaron Conway also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 14th, Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $260,000.00.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $2.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $92.30. The company had a trading volume of 14,460,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,077,609. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.55 and a fifty-two week high of $107.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.86. The firm has a market cap of $104.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.81%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Starbucks

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First National Trust Co raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 5,033 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 40,088 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,849,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 7.9% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,659 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 10,857 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, McAdam LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBUX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DZ Bank lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, HSBC decreased their target price on Starbucks from $107.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.79.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

