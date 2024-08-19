Integris Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Integris Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,169 shares during the quarter. Integris Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $999,000. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $383,000. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 10,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 6,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fonville Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $213,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $107.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,370,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,501,809. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.78 and a 12-month high of $108.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.10.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.