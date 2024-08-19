Integris Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Integris Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar comprises about 2.5% of Integris Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Integris Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $8,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its stake in Caterpillar by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 4,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $293.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $399.00 price objective (up previously from $390.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $337.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $527,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,480,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Stock Down 0.6 %

Caterpillar stock traded down $2.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $343.48. 2,483,755 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,730,877. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $223.76 and a one year high of $382.01. The company has a market cap of $167.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $334.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $340.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $5.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.91 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.61% and a net margin of 16.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.57 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.46%.

Caterpillar announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 12th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Featured Articles

