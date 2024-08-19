International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,358 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Hsbc Global Res raised International Business Machines to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.93.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE IBM traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $194.73. 2,357,072 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,331,668. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $135.87 and a twelve month high of $199.18. The company has a market cap of $178.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.01.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.27. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.59% and a net margin of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $15.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.65%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

