International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,760,000 shares, a decline of 11.3% from the July 15th total of 3,110,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Game Technology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IGT. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 202,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of International Game Technology by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 13,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 10.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in International Game Technology by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 49,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. 44.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on IGT. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of International Game Technology in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on International Game Technology from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com lowered International Game Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, International Game Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.67.

International Game Technology Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of IGT stock traded up $0.12 on Monday, hitting $21.96. The stock had a trading volume of 689,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,230,923. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.67. International Game Technology has a 1 year low of $18.90 and a 1 year high of $33.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.98.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. International Game Technology had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that International Game Technology will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

International Game Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. International Game Technology’s payout ratio is 76.19%.

International Game Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in the United States, Canada, Italy, The United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and PlayDigital. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.