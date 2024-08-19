Internet Computer (ICP) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $3.33 Billion

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 18th. Internet Computer has a total market capitalization of $3.33 billion and approximately $46.57 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded 2% higher against the US dollar. One Internet Computer coin can currently be purchased for $7.11 or 0.00012147 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.75 or 0.00035464 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00006652 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00007794 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001384 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004218 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

ICP uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 522,010,384 coins and its circulating supply is 468,921,774 coins. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

