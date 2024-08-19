Internet Computer Price Down 1% Over Last 7 Days (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. One Internet Computer coin can currently be purchased for about $7.10 or 0.00012065 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Internet Computer has a market cap of $3.33 billion and approximately $58.94 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00035277 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00006633 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007791 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004081 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000546 BTC.

About Internet Computer

ICP uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 522,122,451 coins and its circulating supply is 469,034,342 coins. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

