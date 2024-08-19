Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,433 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $47,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ISRG. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,765 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 13.5% during the second quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,536 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,456,000. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 808 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ISRG traded up $2.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $481.48. The stock had a trading volume of 355,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,546,104. The stock has a market cap of $170.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.46, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $443.20 and its 200 day moving average is $407.87. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $254.85 and a fifty-two week high of $482.50.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 13.04%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $487.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $451.00 to $459.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.30.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 2,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.89, for a total transaction of $1,005,613.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.76, for a total value of $111,542.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,558,968.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 2,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.89, for a total transaction of $1,005,613.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,309 shares of company stock valued at $6,642,470. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

