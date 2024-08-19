Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH) Shares Purchased by Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC

Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 224,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,850 shares during the quarter. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF comprises 4.4% of Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 352.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 538.7% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000.

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.30 on Monday, reaching $20.95. The company had a trading volume of 45,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,721. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.95. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $17.12 and a 52-week high of $21.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.82.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (PXH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Emerging index. The fund tracks an index of emerging market companies selected and weighted based on a fundamental methodology. PXH was launched on Sep 27, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

