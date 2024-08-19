Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) Short Interest Update

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,420,000 shares, a decrease of 14.0% from the July 15th total of 5,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days. Approximately 9.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of research analysts have commented on IVR shares. StockNews.com downgraded Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Invesco Mortgage Capital in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 841,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,888,000 after purchasing an additional 23,900 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. PFG Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 32,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 22,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,842 shares during the period. 40.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:IVR traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.69. 558,835 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,006,528. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.03. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a 52 week low of $6.34 and a 52 week high of $11.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.30 million, a P/E ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 1.90.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $68.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.27 million. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a positive return on equity of 62.02% and a negative net margin of 2.96%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Invesco Mortgage Capital will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -228.57%.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests, finances, and manages mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

