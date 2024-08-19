Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) Short Interest Update

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,420,000 shares, a decrease of 14.0% from the July 15th total of 5,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days. Approximately 9.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have commented on IVR shares. StockNews.com downgraded Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Invesco Mortgage Capital in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Invesco Mortgage Capital
Institutional Trading of Invesco Mortgage Capital
Invesco Mortgage Capital Stock Up 0.3 %
NYSE:IVR traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.69. 558,835 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,006,528. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.03. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a 52 week low of $6.34 and a 52 week high of $11.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.30 million, a P/E ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 1.90.
Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $68.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.27 million. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a positive return on equity of 62.02% and a negative net margin of 2.96%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Invesco Mortgage Capital will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.
Invesco Mortgage Capital Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -228.57%.
Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile
Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests, finances, and manages mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco Mortgage Capital
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Moderna Dips on Q2 Earnings But Can It Rip on a Short Squeeze?
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- 2 Option Strategies to Maximize Profits in a Bear Market
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Lululemon Stock Gears Up for a Massive Comeback Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.