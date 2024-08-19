Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Altus Wealth Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Altus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 16.4% of Altus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Altus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $34,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 40,957.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,332,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,602,698,000 after buying an additional 28,263,426 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at $1,580,776,000. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 934.0% during the 1st quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,434,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,525,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,568 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6,215.5% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 908,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $409,513,000 after acquiring an additional 894,532 shares during the period. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at about $304,591,000. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $2.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $477.60. 13,109,055 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,856,406. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $342.35 and a 52-week high of $503.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $474.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $451.94.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.7615 dividend. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

