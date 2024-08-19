Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) Short Interest Down 8.2% in July

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 75,200 shares, a decline of 8.2% from the July 15th total of 81,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 145,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:IQI traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.18. 85,297 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,823. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $8.05 and a 12 month high of $10.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.04 and a 200-day moving average of $9.73.
Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.0631 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust
Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Moderna Dips on Q2 Earnings But Can It Rip on a Short Squeeze?
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- 2 Option Strategies to Maximize Profits in a Bear Market
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Lululemon Stock Gears Up for a Massive Comeback Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.