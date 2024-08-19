Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) Short Interest Down 8.2% in July

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 75,200 shares, a decline of 8.2% from the July 15th total of 81,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 145,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NYSE:IQI traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.18. 85,297 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,823. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $8.05 and a 12 month high of $10.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.04 and a 200-day moving average of $9.73.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.0631 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,115,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,801,000 after purchasing an additional 323,878 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 54.4% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 842,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,355,000 after buying an additional 296,661 shares in the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 488.3% in the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 356,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,449,000 after buying an additional 295,738 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 8.8% in the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 2,983,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,885,000 after buying an additional 242,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,803,000.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

