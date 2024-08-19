Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) Shares Purchased by Apollon Financial LLC

Apollon Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares during the period. Apollon Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $2,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OMFL. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the second quarter worth $47,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 259.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank purchased a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

Get Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF alerts:

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

OMFL traded up $0.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $51.67. 593,641 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.16 and its 200 day moving average is $52.18.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.2324 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.