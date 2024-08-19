Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for August 19th (AAT, ACA, AEM, AFL, AGI, ALB, AMTX, AZUL, BABA, BASE)

Posted by on Aug 19th, 2024

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, August 19th:

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $22.00 to $26.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $100.00 to $105.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from $81.00 to $94.00. They currently have a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $98.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from $20.00 to $22.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $78.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) had its price target cut by UBS Group AG from $8.25 to $7.75. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $10.00 to $4.50. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its price target reduced by Susquehanna from $135.00 to $130.00. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $27.00 to $20.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) had its target price boosted by Bank of America Co. from $54.00 to $61.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $22.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $23.00 to $27.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its price target boosted by Evercore ISI from $274.00 to $300.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from $16.00 to $15.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector underperform rating on the stock.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its target price trimmed by Evercore ISI from $338.00 to $321.00. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from $81.00 to $80.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $70.00 to $82.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CI&T (NYSE:CINT) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $6.00 to $8.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) had its target price increased by Evercore ISI from $290.00 to $294.00. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from $30.00 to $31.00. The firm currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $31.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price target cut by Sanford C. Bernstein from $381.00 to $315.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its price target boosted by Evercore ISI from $371.00 to $378.00. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $155.00 to $142.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $59.00 to $60.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $27.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR) had its target price raised by Barrington Research from $40.00 to $43.00. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from $18.00 to $20.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $46.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $73.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) had its price target reduced by Evercore ISI from $107.00 to $102.00. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) had its target price trimmed by Evercore ISI from $357.00 to $333.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $36.00 to $45.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from $58.00 to $52.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from $141.00 to $142.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $104.00 to $116.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from $6.00 to $6.50. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from $17.00 to $18.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $83.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) had its price target raised by Ascendiant Capital Markets from $4.25 to $4.75. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from $23.00 to $25.00. They currently have a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Lazydays (NASDAQ:GORV) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $4.00 to $2.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) had its price target raised by Noble Financial from $6.00 to $10.00. Noble Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $26.00 to $23.50. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI from $15.00 to $16.00. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $390.00 to $430.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Hess (NYSE:HES) had its price target trimmed by Susquehanna from $166.00 to $151.00. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) had its price target raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $20.00 to $21.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from $4.75 to $5.50. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $6.00 to $4.75. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from $14.50 to $14.00. They currently have a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) had its target price trimmed by Evercore ISI from $93.00 to $88.00. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) had its target price trimmed by Evercore ISI from $251.00 to $246.00. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its target price reduced by Bank of America Co. from $77.00 to $72.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $202.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $86.00 to $89.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $18.00 to $19.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $167.00 to $160.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from $9.50 to $11.00. They currently have a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $8.00 to $6.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $29.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from $14.50 to $15.50. The firm currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI from $300.00 to $320.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) had its target price increased by Susquehanna from $2,000.00 to $2,300.00. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $86.00 to $85.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Metagenomi (NASDAQ:MGX) had its price target lowered by Chardan Capital from $17.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) had its target price raised by Bank of America Co. from $43.00 to $48.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Metals Acquisition (NYSE:MTAL) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from $17.00 to $16.00. They currently have a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) had its target price increased by Ascendiant Capital Markets from $8.25 to $8.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $177.00 to $189.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

New Gold (NYSE:NGD) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from $2.50 to $2.75. The firm currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

NU (NYSE:NU) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $14.50 to $15.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) had its target price trimmed by Evercore ISI from $137.00 to $119.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) had its price target raised by Rosenblatt Securities from $300.00 to $345.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) had its target price cut by UBS Group AG from $40.00 to $29.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $16.00 to $14.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) had its target price cut by UBS Group AG from $19.40 to $18.10. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) had its price target trimmed by Evercore ISI from $109.00 to $99.00. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $6.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $33.00 to $36.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $83.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $41.00 to $31.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) had its target price boosted by Evercore ISI from $620.00 to $656.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Purple Biotech (NASDAQ:PPBT) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $8.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) had its target price boosted by HC Wainwright from $7.50 to $9.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its price target cut by Truist Financial Co. from $87.00 to $86.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $67.00 to $73.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from $148.00 to $157.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) had its target price lowered by Roth Mkm from $9.00 to $8.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) had its price target trimmed by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $4.50 to $4.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) had its price target increased by Bank of America Co. from $39.00 to $43.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $25.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) had its price target boosted by Bank of America Co. from $104.00 to $116.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Shimmick (NASDAQ:SHIM) had its price target lowered by Craig Hallum from $4.00 to $3.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Shimmick (NASDAQ:SHIM) had its price target trimmed by Roth Mkm from $3.50 to $3.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SilverCrest Metals (NYSE:SILV) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from $8.50 to $9.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $6.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its price target lowered by Evercore ISI from $225.00 to $170.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its price target trimmed by TD Cowen from $230.00 to $180.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group AG from $171.00 to $155.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $191.00 to $146.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $155.00 to $158.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $52.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) had its target price trimmed by Susquehanna from $7.00 to $6.50. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) had its price target trimmed by Evercore ISI from $67.00 to $59.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from $20.00 to $21.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) had its price target increased by Evercore ISI from $115.00 to $126.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) had its price target lowered by Evercore ISI from $94.00 to $87.00. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Turnstone Biologics (NASDAQ:TSBX) had its target price lowered by Bank of America Co. from $12.00 to $10.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Turnstone Biologics (NASDAQ:TSBX) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $3.75. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) had its target price boosted by Ascendiant Capital Markets from $17.00 to $18.00. Ascendiant Capital Markets currently has a buy rating on the stock.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) had its price target increased by Evercore ISI from $774.00 to $795.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $45.00 to $49.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) had its target price trimmed by Evercore ISI from $45.00 to $40.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $24.00 to $27.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $41.00 to $42.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from $66.50 to $72.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $158.00 to $145.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.