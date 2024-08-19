Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for August 19th (AAT, ACA, AEM, AFL, AGI, ALB, AMTX, AZUL, BABA, BASE)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, August 19th:

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $22.00 to $26.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $100.00 to $105.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM)

had its price target raised by Scotiabank from $81.00 to $94.00. They currently have a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $98.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from $20.00 to $22.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $78.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) had its price target cut by UBS Group AG from $8.25 to $7.75. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $10.00 to $4.50. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its price target reduced by Susquehanna from $135.00 to $130.00. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $27.00 to $20.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) had its target price boosted by Bank of America Co. from $54.00 to $61.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $22.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $23.00 to $27.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its price target boosted by Evercore ISI from $274.00 to $300.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from $16.00 to $15.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector underperform rating on the stock.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its target price trimmed by Evercore ISI from $338.00 to $321.00. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from $81.00 to $80.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $70.00 to $82.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CI&T (NYSE:CINT) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $6.00 to $8.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) had its target price increased by Evercore ISI from $290.00 to $294.00. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from $30.00 to $31.00. The firm currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $31.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price target cut by Sanford C. Bernstein from $381.00 to $315.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its price target boosted by Evercore ISI from $371.00 to $378.00. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $155.00 to $142.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $59.00 to $60.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $27.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR) had its target price raised by Barrington Research from $40.00 to $43.00. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from $18.00 to $20.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $46.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $73.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) had its price target reduced by Evercore ISI from $107.00 to $102.00. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) had its target price trimmed by Evercore ISI from $357.00 to $333.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $36.00 to $45.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from $58.00 to $52.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from $141.00 to $142.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $104.00 to $116.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from $6.00 to $6.50. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from $17.00 to $18.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $83.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) had its price target raised by Ascendiant Capital Markets from $4.25 to $4.75. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from $23.00 to $25.00. They currently have a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Lazydays (NASDAQ:GORV) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $4.00 to $2.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) had its price target raised by Noble Financial from $6.00 to $10.00. Noble Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $26.00 to $23.50. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI from $15.00 to $16.00. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $390.00 to $430.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Hess (NYSE:HES) had its price target trimmed by Susquehanna from $166.00 to $151.00. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) had its price target raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $20.00 to $21.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from $4.75 to $5.50. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $6.00 to $4.75. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from $14.50 to $14.00. They currently have a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) had its target price trimmed by Evercore ISI from $93.00 to $88.00. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) had its target price trimmed by Evercore ISI from $251.00 to $246.00. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its target price reduced by Bank of America Co. from $77.00 to $72.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $202.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $86.00 to $89.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $18.00 to $19.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $167.00 to $160.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from $9.50 to $11.00. They currently have a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $8.00 to $6.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $29.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from $14.50 to $15.50. The firm currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI from $300.00 to $320.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) had its target price increased by Susquehanna from $2,000.00 to $2,300.00. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $86.00 to $85.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Metagenomi (NASDAQ:MGX) had its price target lowered by Chardan Capital from $17.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) had its target price raised by Bank of America Co. from $43.00 to $48.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Metals Acquisition (NYSE:MTAL) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from $17.00 to $16.00. They currently have a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) had its target price increased by Ascendiant Capital Markets from $8.25 to $8.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $177.00 to $189.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

New Gold (NYSE:NGD) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from $2.50 to $2.75. The firm currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

NU (NYSE:NU) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $14.50 to $15.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) had its target price trimmed by Evercore ISI from $137.00 to $119.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) had its price target raised by Rosenblatt Securities from $300.00 to $345.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) had its target price cut by UBS Group AG from $40.00 to $29.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $16.00 to $14.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) had its target price cut by UBS Group AG from $19.40 to $18.10. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) had its price target trimmed by Evercore ISI from $109.00 to $99.00. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $6.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $33.00 to $36.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $83.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $41.00 to $31.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) had its target price boosted by Evercore ISI from $620.00 to $656.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Purple Biotech (NASDAQ:PPBT) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $8.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) had its target price boosted by HC Wainwright from $7.50 to $9.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its price target cut by Truist Financial Co. from $87.00 to $86.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $67.00 to $73.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from $148.00 to $157.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) had its target price lowered by Roth Mkm from $9.00 to $8.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) had its price target trimmed by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $4.50 to $4.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) had its price target increased by Bank of America Co. from $39.00 to $43.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $25.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) had its price target boosted by Bank of America Co. from $104.00 to $116.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Shimmick (NASDAQ:SHIM) had its price target lowered by Craig Hallum from $4.00 to $3.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Shimmick (NASDAQ:SHIM) had its price target trimmed by Roth Mkm from $3.50 to $3.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SilverCrest Metals (NYSE:SILV) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from $8.50 to $9.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $6.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its price target lowered by Evercore ISI from $225.00 to $170.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its price target trimmed by TD Cowen from $230.00 to $180.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group AG from $171.00 to $155.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $191.00 to $146.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $155.00 to $158.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $52.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) had its target price trimmed by Susquehanna from $7.00 to $6.50. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) had its price target trimmed by Evercore ISI from $67.00 to $59.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from $20.00 to $21.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) had its price target increased by Evercore ISI from $115.00 to $126.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) had its price target lowered by Evercore ISI from $94.00 to $87.00. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Turnstone Biologics (NASDAQ:TSBX) had its target price lowered by Bank of America Co. from $12.00 to $10.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Turnstone Biologics (NASDAQ:TSBX) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $3.75. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) had its target price boosted by Ascendiant Capital Markets from $17.00 to $18.00. Ascendiant Capital Markets currently has a buy rating on the stock.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) had its price target increased by Evercore ISI from $774.00 to $795.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $45.00 to $49.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) had its target price trimmed by Evercore ISI from $45.00 to $40.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $24.00 to $27.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $41.00 to $42.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from $66.50 to $72.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $158.00 to $145.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

