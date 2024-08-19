Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 6,786 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 55% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,377 put options.

Insider Transactions at Recursion Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CFO Michael Secora sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total transaction of $95,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,340,968 shares in the company, valued at $8,515,146.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, COO Tina Marriott sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total value of $26,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 535,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,701,312.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Secora sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total value of $95,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,340,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,515,146.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 258,682 shares of company stock worth $2,040,718. Insiders own 15.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1,588.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 5.9 %

RXRX traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,357,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,035,232. The company has a current ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.19. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.97 and a 52-week high of $15.74.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $14.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.96 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 755.37% and a negative return on equity of 79.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Recursion Pharmaceuticals will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

