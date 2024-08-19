iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,930,000 shares, a decrease of 10.5% from the July 15th total of 12,210,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,362,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Biotechnology ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,609,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 67,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 578,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,451,000 after purchasing an additional 14,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank of SO Dak raised its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 10,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 62.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF stock traded up $2.95 during trading on Monday, hitting $147.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,164,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,589,074. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $111.83 and a 52 week high of $150.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.77.

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

