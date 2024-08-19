iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT) Shares Down 2.1%

iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $33.31 and last traded at $33.32. Approximately 3,004,296 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 31,326,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.03.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Trading Down 1.8 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.72.

Institutional Trading of iShares Bitcoin Trust

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBIT. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000.

About iShares Bitcoin Trust

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

