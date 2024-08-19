iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $57.69

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $57.69 and last traded at $57.68, with a volume of 31382 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $57.45.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 270.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,404,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754,989 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 5,662.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,191,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,329,000 after buying an additional 1,170,791 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,490,000. Aspiriant LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 447,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,218,000 after acquiring an additional 32,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 105.1% during the second quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 362,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,444,000 after acquiring an additional 185,969 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

