iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Bought by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 662,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,657 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $38,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJH. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 475.0% during the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period.

Shares of IJH traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.24. 8,228,020 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,019,684. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.65. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $46.30 and a 12-month high of $62.86. The firm has a market cap of $84.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

