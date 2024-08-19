iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stake Trimmed by Accredited Investors Inc.

Accredited Investors Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,310,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,292 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 8.4% of Accredited Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $135,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. SWP Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,993,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 352.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 29,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after buying an additional 22,710 shares in the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 605.7% in the 1st quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 144,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,755,000 after buying an additional 123,713 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 166,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,115,000 after buying an additional 37,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WorthPointe LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance
IJH stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $60.82. The company had a trading volume of 4,926,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,006,528. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $46.30 and a 1 year high of $62.86. The company has a market capitalization of $85.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.69.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
