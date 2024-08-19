iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Short Interest Down 11.2% in July

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,980,000 shares, a drop of 11.2% from the July 15th total of 2,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 890,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

ESGU traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $122.87. 256,699 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 875,688. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.22. The company has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.69 and a fifty-two week high of $124.11.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.2916 per share. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Single Point Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

