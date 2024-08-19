iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV) Sets New 1-Year Low at $84.95

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $84.95 and last traded at $86.50, with a volume of 1804923 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.52.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.82. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000.

About iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

