iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $25.31

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.31 and last traded at $25.25, with a volume of 63875 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.25.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RVW Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 12.8% during the second quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 730,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,096,000 after acquiring an additional 82,835 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 336,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,381,000 after purchasing an additional 72,955 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 263.8% during the fourth quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 92,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after buying an additional 66,918 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 340.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 80,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after buying an additional 61,854 shares during the period. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 501,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,588,000 after buying an additional 37,383 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (IBDT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Jan 1 and Dec 15, 2028. IBDT was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

