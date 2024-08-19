iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO) Hits New 12-Month High at $72.08

iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $72.08 and last traded at $71.68, with a volume of 17450 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $70.78.

iShares International Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $702.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.43 and its 200 day moving average is $67.23.

Institutional Trading of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,162,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its stake in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 113,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,634,000 after acquiring an additional 12,595 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $554,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $526,000. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $507,000.

iShares International Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (IGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of international equities that have growing dividends. IGRO was launched on May 17, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

