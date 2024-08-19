iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH) Hits New 12-Month Low at $26.11

iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $26.11 and last traded at $26.48, with a volume of 228410 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.11.

iShares MSCI Chile ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.57. The firm has a market cap of $577.26 million, a P/E ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECH. Glovista Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 235.1% during the 4th quarter. Glovista Investments LLC now owns 83,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 58,887 shares during the period. Breakout Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $18,360,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $874,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 45,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 10,485 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI Chile ETF

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

