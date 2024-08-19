iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Accredited Investors Inc.

Accredited Investors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 878,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 33,715 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 4.3% of Accredited Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Accredited Investors Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $68,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 112.7% during the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arjuna Capital purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of EFA stock traded up $0.98 on Monday, hitting $81.31. 6,475,347 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,926,034. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $65.68 and a one year high of $82.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.74.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

