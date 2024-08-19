iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Sold by Accredited Investors Inc.

Accredited Investors Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 258,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,330 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $13,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3,125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFV stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $55.61. 684,799 shares of the company were exchanged. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.78. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

