iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) Reaches New 52-Week High at $49.83

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $49.83 and last traded at $50.44, with a volume of 1576331 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.81.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.26 and a 200 day moving average of $49.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 122.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 241.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000.

About iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

