iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $175.92

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $175.92 and last traded at $175.92, with a volume of 557636 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $174.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.71. The company has a market capitalization of $46.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QUAL. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2,614.4% in the fourth quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 42,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,242,000 after buying an additional 40,863 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 7,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 36,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,413,000 after acquiring an additional 8,713 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 13,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 12,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

