iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Purchased by Brand Asset Management Group Inc.

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 18,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 5,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Renasant Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 1,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 2,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 8,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $2.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $215.20. The stock had a trading volume of 16,195,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,562,832. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $208.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.61. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $161.67 and a one year high of $228.63.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

